$0.0102
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.009
24h high
$0.01
The live Valentine Grok Companion price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $7.06M. The table above accurately updates our VALENTINE price in real time. The price of VALENTINE is down -3.44% since last hour, up 1.56% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.15M. VALENTINE has a circulating supply of 999.91M coins and a max supply of 999.91M VALENTINE.
Valentine Grok Companion Stats
What is the market cap of Valentine Grok Companion?
The current market cap of Valentine Grok Companion is $10.02M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Valentine Grok Companion?
Currently, 695.14M of VALENTINE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $7.06M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.56%.
What is the current price of Valentine Grok Companion?
The price of 1 Valentine Grok Companion currently costs $0.01.
How many Valentine Grok Companion are there?
The current circulating supply of Valentine Grok Companion is 999.91M. This is the total amount of VALENTINE that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Valentine Grok Companion?
Valentine Grok Companion (VALENTINE) currently ranks 1728 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 10.02M
1.56 %
#1728
$ 7.06M
1,000,000,000
