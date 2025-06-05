ved

$0.229

The live VedoraAI price today is $0.23 with a 24-hour trading volume of $64.97K. The table above accurately updates our VED price in real time. The price of VED is down -32.72% since last hour, up 92.41% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $22.90M. VED has a circulating supply of 85.97M coins and a max supply of 100.00M VED.

VedoraAI Stats

What is the market cap of VedoraAI?

The current market cap of VedoraAI is $18.27M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of VedoraAI?

Currently, 283.67K of VED were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $64.97K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 92.41%.

What is the current price of VedoraAI?

The price of 1 VedoraAI currently costs $0.23.

How many VedoraAI are there?

The current circulating supply of VedoraAI is 85.97M. This is the total amount of VED that is available.

What is the relative popularity of VedoraAI?

VedoraAI (VED) currently ranks 1199 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 18.27M

92.41 %

Market Cap Rank

#1199

24H Volume

$ 64.97K

Circulating Supply

86,000,000

