VedoraAIVED
Live VedoraAI price updates and the latest VedoraAI news.
price
sponsored by
$0.229
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.11
24h high
$0.38
The live VedoraAI price today is $0.23 with a 24-hour trading volume of $64.97K. The table above accurately updates our VED price in real time. The price of VED is down -32.72% since last hour, up 92.41% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $22.90M. VED has a circulating supply of 85.97M coins and a max supply of 100.00M VED.
VedoraAI Stats
What is the market cap of VedoraAI?
The current market cap of VedoraAI is $18.27M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of VedoraAI?
Currently, 283.67K of VED were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $64.97K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 92.41%.
What is the current price of VedoraAI?
The price of 1 VedoraAI currently costs $0.23.
How many VedoraAI are there?
The current circulating supply of VedoraAI is 85.97M. This is the total amount of VED that is available.
What is the relative popularity of VedoraAI?
VedoraAI (VED) currently ranks 1199 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 18.27M
92.41 %
#1199
$ 64.97K
86,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
The Sonic blockchain is leveraging redesigned airdrop incentives and its FeeM program to propel DeFi activity and attract institutional capital, setting the stage for ecosystem growth. Within this environment, leading protocols Shadow Exchange and Silo are poised to asymmetrically benefit due to innovative features and favorable valuations, despite facing ecosystem dependency and competitive pressures. This positions them as compelling, potentially shorter-term, investment opportunities contingent on Sonic's sustained success.
/
Research
2025 has facilitated unprecedented growth in generative AI adoption. By late 2024, over 71% of companies were using generative AI in some form, a massive jump from 33% the year prior. Tools like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and open-source models have proliferated, with potentially billions now leveraging AI chat bots. In Q1 2025, OpenAI’s release of the o3 & o4 models marked another leap, touted as a multimodal “reasoning” model capable of breaking responses into smaller components, testing different approaches, and validating solutions until reaching a final output.
/