$0.0133
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.01
24h high
$0.02
The live Vies Token price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $51.48K. The table above accurately updates our VIES price in real time. The price of VIES is down -6.05% since last hour, up 33.15% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.70M. VIES has a circulating supply of 806.38M coins and a max supply of 806.38M VIES.
Vies Token Stats
What is the market cap of Vies Token?
The current market cap of Vies Token is $10.84M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Vies Token?
Currently, 3.88M of VIES were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $51.48K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 33.15%.
What is the current price of Vies Token?
The price of 1 Vies Token currently costs $0.01.
How many Vies Token are there?
The current circulating supply of Vies Token is 806.38M. This is the total amount of VIES that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Vies Token?
Vies Token (VIES) currently ranks 1717 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 10.84M
33.15 %
#1717
$ 51.48K
810,000,000
