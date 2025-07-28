wabasgho

Wrapped Aave Base GHOWABASGHO

Live Wrapped Aave Base GHO price updates and the latest Wrapped Aave Base GHO news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$1.01

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.00

24h high

$1.03

VS
USD
BTC

The live Wrapped Aave Base GHO price today is $1.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $602.47K. The table above accurately updates our WABASGHO price in real time. The price of WABASGHO is down -0.02% since last hour, down -1.94% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $16.17M. WABASGHO has a circulating supply of 15.95M coins and a max supply of 15.95M WABASGHO.

Wrapped Aave Base GHO Stats

What is the market cap of Wrapped Aave Base GHO?

The current market cap of Wrapped Aave Base GHO is $16.17M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Wrapped Aave Base GHO?

Currently, 594.15K of WABASGHO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $602.47K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.94%.

What is the current price of Wrapped Aave Base GHO?

The price of 1 Wrapped Aave Base GHO currently costs $1.01.

How many Wrapped Aave Base GHO are there?

The current circulating supply of Wrapped Aave Base GHO is 15.95M. This is the total amount of WABASGHO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Wrapped Aave Base GHO?

Wrapped Aave Base GHO (WABASGHO) currently ranks 1491 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 16.17M

-1.94 %

Market Cap Rank

#1491

24H Volume

$ 602.47K

Circulating Supply

16,000,000

latest Wrapped Aave Base GHO news