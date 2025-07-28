$1.01 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $1.00 24h high $1.03

The live Wrapped Aave Base GHO price today is $1.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 602.47K. The table above accurately updates our WABASGHO price in real time. The price of WABASGHO is down -0.02% since last hour, down -1.94% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 16.17M. WABASGHO has a circulating supply of 15.95M coins and a max supply of 15.95M WABASGHO .