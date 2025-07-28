waethlidogho

$1.03

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.02

24h high

$1.10

The live Wrapped Aave Ethereum Lido GHO price today is $1.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $29.53M. The table above accurately updates our WAETHLIDOGHO price in real time. The price of WAETHLIDOGHO is down -0.06% since last hour, down -3.68% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $21.12M. WAETHLIDOGHO has a circulating supply of 20.55M coins and a max supply of 20.55M WAETHLIDOGHO.

Wrapped Aave Ethereum Lido GHO Stats

What is the market cap of Wrapped Aave Ethereum Lido GHO?

The current market cap of Wrapped Aave Ethereum Lido GHO is $21.13M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Wrapped Aave Ethereum Lido GHO?

Currently, 28.73M of WAETHLIDOGHO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $29.53M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.68%.

What is the current price of Wrapped Aave Ethereum Lido GHO?

The price of 1 Wrapped Aave Ethereum Lido GHO currently costs $1.03.

How many Wrapped Aave Ethereum Lido GHO are there?

The current circulating supply of Wrapped Aave Ethereum Lido GHO is 20.55M. This is the total amount of WAETHLIDOGHO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Wrapped Aave Ethereum Lido GHO?

Wrapped Aave Ethereum Lido GHO (WAETHLIDOGHO) currently ranks 1324 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 21.13M

-3.68 %

Market Cap Rank

#1324

24H Volume

$ 29.53M

Circulating Supply

21,000,000

