$1.03 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $1.02 24h high $1.10

The live Wrapped Aave Ethereum Lido GHO price today is $1.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 29.53M. The table above accurately updates our WAETHLIDOGHO price in real time. The price of WAETHLIDOGHO is down -0.06% since last hour, down -3.68% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 21.12M. WAETHLIDOGHO has a circulating supply of 20.55M coins and a max supply of 20.55M WAETHLIDOGHO .