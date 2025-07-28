$1.14 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $1.13 24h high $1.22

The live Wrapped Aave Ethereum USDT price today is $1.14 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 46.98M. The table above accurately updates our WAETHUSDT price in real time. The price of WAETHUSDT is up 0.04% since last hour, down -3.50% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 77.87M. WAETHUSDT has a circulating supply of 68.21M coins and a max supply of 68.31M WAETHUSDT .