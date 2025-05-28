wemix$

WEMIX DollarWEMIX$

Live WEMIX Dollar price updates and the latest WEMIX Dollar news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.732

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.68

24h high

$0.76

VS
USD
BTC

The live WEMIX Dollar price today is $0.73 with a 24-hour trading volume of $126.46K. The table above accurately updates our WEMIX$ price in real time. The price of WEMIX$ is up 2.25% since last hour, down -1.91% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.64M. WEMIX$ has a circulating supply of 14.54M coins and a max supply of 14.54M WEMIX$.

WEMIX Dollar Stats

What is the market cap of WEMIX Dollar?

The current market cap of WEMIX Dollar is $10.66M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of WEMIX Dollar?

Currently, 172.81K of WEMIX$ were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $126.46K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.91%.

What is the current price of WEMIX Dollar?

The price of 1 WEMIX Dollar currently costs $0.73.

How many WEMIX Dollar are there?

The current circulating supply of WEMIX Dollar is 14.54M. This is the total amount of WEMIX$ that is available.

What is the relative popularity of WEMIX Dollar?

WEMIX Dollar (WEMIX$) currently ranks 1574 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.66M

-1.91 %

Market Cap Rank

#1574

24H Volume

$ 126.46K

Circulating Supply

15,000,000

latest WEMIX Dollar news