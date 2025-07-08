Wrapped RBNTWRBNT
The live Wrapped RBNT price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $60.10K. The table above accurately updates our WRBNT price in real time. The price of WRBNT is up 1.92% since last hour, up 20.77% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $34.89M. WRBNT has a circulating supply of 1.22B coins and a max supply of 2.06B WRBNT.
Wrapped RBNT Stats
What is the market cap of Wrapped RBNT?
The current market cap of Wrapped RBNT is $20.68M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Wrapped RBNT?
Currently, 3.55M of WRBNT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $60.10K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 20.77%.
What is the current price of Wrapped RBNT?
The price of 1 Wrapped RBNT currently costs $0.02.
How many Wrapped RBNT are there?
The current circulating supply of Wrapped RBNT is 1.22B. This is the total amount of WRBNT that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Wrapped RBNT?
Wrapped RBNT (WRBNT) currently ranks 1146 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
