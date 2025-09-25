Wrapped Savings rUSDWSRUSD
Live Wrapped Savings rUSD price updates and the latest Wrapped Savings rUSD news.
price
$1.04
$0
(0%)
24h low
$1.04
24h high
$1.04
The live Wrapped Savings rUSD price today is $1.04 with a 24-hour trading volume of $53.32K. The table above accurately updates our WSRUSD price in real time. The price of WSRUSD is down -0.00% since last hour, down -0.00% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $56.39M. WSRUSD has a circulating supply of 54.21M coins and a max supply of 54.32M WSRUSD.
Wrapped Savings rUSD Stats
What is the market cap of Wrapped Savings rUSD?
The current market cap of Wrapped Savings rUSD is $56.30M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Wrapped Savings rUSD?
Currently, 51.36K of WSRUSD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $53.32K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.00%.
What is the current price of Wrapped Savings rUSD?
The price of 1 Wrapped Savings rUSD currently costs $1.04.
How many Wrapped Savings rUSD are there?
The current circulating supply of Wrapped Savings rUSD is 54.21M. This is the total amount of WSRUSD that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Wrapped Savings rUSD?
Wrapped Savings rUSD (WSRUSD) currently ranks 738 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 56.30M
-0.00 %
#738
$ 53.32K
54,000,000
