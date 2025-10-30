Wrapped STEAMXWSTEAMX
Live Wrapped STEAMX price updates and the latest Wrapped STEAMX news.
price
$0.058
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.05
24h high
$0.05
The live Wrapped STEAMX price today is $0.06 with a 24-hour trading volume of $50.50K. The table above accurately updates our WSTEAMX price in real time. The price of WSTEAMX is down -5.09% since last hour, up 17.63% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.80B. WSTEAMX has a circulating supply of 100.00B coins and a max supply of 100.00B WSTEAMX.
Wrapped STEAMX Stats
What is the market cap of Wrapped STEAMX?
The current market cap of Wrapped STEAMX is $11.86M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Wrapped STEAMX?
Currently, 870.99K of WSTEAMX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $50.50K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 17.63%.
What is the current price of Wrapped STEAMX?
The price of 1 Wrapped STEAMX currently costs $0.06.
How many Wrapped STEAMX are there?
The current circulating supply of Wrapped STEAMX is 100.00B. This is the total amount of WSTEAMX that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Wrapped STEAMX?
Wrapped STEAMX (WSTEAMX) currently ranks 1335 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
