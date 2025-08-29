wzedx

$0.501

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.50

24h high

$0.51

The live Wrapped Zedxion price today is $0.50 with a 24-hour trading volume of $360.78K. The table above accurately updates our WZEDX price in real time. The price of WZEDX is down -0.65% since last hour, up 0.37% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $2.26B. WZEDX has a circulating supply of 45.06M coins and a max supply of 4.51B WZEDX.

Wrapped Zedxion Stats

What is the market cap of Wrapped Zedxion?

The current market cap of Wrapped Zedxion is $22.59M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Wrapped Zedxion?

Currently, 719.91K of WZEDX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $360.78K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.37%.

What is the current price of Wrapped Zedxion?

The price of 1 Wrapped Zedxion currently costs $0.50.

How many Wrapped Zedxion are there?

The current circulating supply of Wrapped Zedxion is 45.06M. This is the total amount of WZEDX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Wrapped Zedxion?

Wrapped Zedxion (WZEDX) currently ranks 1237 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 22.59M

0.37 %

Market Cap Rank

#1237

24H Volume

$ 360.78K

Circulating Supply

45,000,000

