$0.0551 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.04 24h high $0.06

The live XSilo price today is $0.06 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 71.67K. The table above accurately updates our XSILO price in real time. The price of XSILO is up 1.40% since last hour, up 14.10% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 7.72M. XSILO has a circulating supply of 140.27M coins and a max supply of 140.27M XSILO .