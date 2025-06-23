xsilo

$0.0551

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.04

24h high

$0.06

VS
USD
BTC

The live XSilo price today is $0.06 with a 24-hour trading volume of $71.67K. The table above accurately updates our XSILO price in real time. The price of XSILO is up 1.40% since last hour, up 14.10% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.72M. XSILO has a circulating supply of 140.27M coins and a max supply of 140.27M XSILO.

XSilo Stats

What is the market cap of XSilo?

The current market cap of XSilo is $7.72M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of XSilo?

Currently, 1.30M of XSILO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $71.67K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 14.10%.

What is the current price of XSilo?

The price of 1 XSilo currently costs $0.06.

How many XSilo are there?

The current circulating supply of XSilo is 140.27M. This is the total amount of XSILO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of XSilo?

XSilo (XSILO) currently ranks 1734 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.72M

14.10 %

Market Cap Rank

#1734

24H Volume

$ 71.67K

Circulating Supply

140,000,000

