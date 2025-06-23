XSiloXSILO
The live XSilo price today is $0.06 with a 24-hour trading volume of $71.67K. The table above accurately updates our XSILO price in real time. The price of XSILO is up 1.40% since last hour, up 14.10% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.72M. XSILO has a circulating supply of 140.27M coins and a max supply of 140.27M XSILO.
What is the market cap of XSilo?
The current market cap of XSilo is $7.72M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of XSilo?
Currently, 1.30M of XSILO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $71.67K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 14.10%.
What is the current price of XSilo?
The price of 1 XSilo currently costs $0.06.
How many XSilo are there?
The current circulating supply of XSilo is 140.27M. This is the total amount of XSILO that is available.
What is the relative popularity of XSilo?
XSilo (XSILO) currently ranks 1734 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) represent low-hanging fruit in a massive market ripe for Web3-driven disruption. The global CDN market was valued at ~$28B in 2024, and is projected to surpass $140B by 2034, (18.75% CAGR) underscoring the immense demand for efficient content delivery.
Kamino has evolved into a full-stack asset scaling suite with V2: unlocking new markets, improving capital efficiency, and catering to various risk profiles. We believe it is best positioned to become the credit backbone of Solana as the ecosystem matures. Simply put, KMNO remains our highest-conviction bet in the Solana ecosystem. This report lays out our thesis.