The live Zenko Protocol price today is $0.06 with a 24-hour trading volume of $116.62K. The table above accurately updates our ZENKO price in real time. The price of ZENKO is up 0.54% since last hour, up 19.45% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $64.69M. ZENKO has a circulating supply of 155.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B ZENKO.
Zenko Protocol Stats
What is the market cap of Zenko Protocol?
The current market cap of Zenko Protocol is $10.11M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Zenko Protocol?
Currently, 1.80M of ZENKO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $116.62K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 19.45%.
What is the current price of Zenko Protocol?
The price of 1 Zenko Protocol currently costs $0.06.
How many Zenko Protocol are there?
The current circulating supply of Zenko Protocol is 155.00M. This is the total amount of ZENKO that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Zenko Protocol?
Zenko Protocol (ZENKO) currently ranks 1728 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
