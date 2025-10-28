ZyfiZFI
Live Zyfi price updates and the latest Zyfi news.
The live Zyfi price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.48M. The table above accurately updates our ZFI price in real time. The price of ZFI is up 19.51% since last hour, up 12.57% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $26.28M. ZFI has a circulating supply of 228.23M coins and a max supply of 500.00M ZFI.
What is the market cap of Zyfi?
The current market cap of Zyfi is $7.65M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Zyfi?
Currently, 47.13M of ZFI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.48M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 12.57%.
What is the current price of Zyfi?
The price of 1 Zyfi currently costs $0.05.
How many Zyfi are there?
The current circulating supply of Zyfi is 228.23M. This is the total amount of ZFI that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Zyfi?
Zyfi (ZFI) currently ranks 1999 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
$ 7.65M
12.57 %
#1999
$ 2.48M
230,000,000
