$0.0526 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.05 24h high $0.06

The live Zyfi price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.48M. The table above accurately updates our ZFI price in real time. The price of ZFI is up 19.51% since last hour, up 12.57% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 26.28M. ZFI has a circulating supply of 228.23M coins and a max supply of 500.00M ZFI .