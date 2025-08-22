Cronos zkEVM CROZKCRO
Live Cronos zkEVM CRO price updates and the latest Cronos zkEVM CRO news.
price
sponsored by
$0.287
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.21
24h high
$0.30
The live Cronos zkEVM CRO price today is $0.29 with a 24-hour trading volume of $52.36K. The table above accurately updates our ZKCRO price in real time. The price of ZKCRO is up 0.24% since last hour, up 36.09% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $38.48M. ZKCRO has a circulating supply of 133.97M coins and a max supply of 133.97M ZKCRO.
Cronos zkEVM CRO Stats
What is the market cap of Cronos zkEVM CRO?
The current market cap of Cronos zkEVM CRO is $38.48M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Cronos zkEVM CRO?
Currently, 182.30K of ZKCRO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $52.36K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 36.09%.
What is the current price of Cronos zkEVM CRO?
The price of 1 Cronos zkEVM CRO currently costs $0.29.
How many Cronos zkEVM CRO are there?
The current circulating supply of Cronos zkEVM CRO is 133.97M. This is the total amount of ZKCRO that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Cronos zkEVM CRO?
Cronos zkEVM CRO (ZKCRO) currently ranks 950 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 38.48M
36.09 %
#950
$ 52.36K
130,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Union’s technical design brings measured improvements to crosschain interoperability. By combining a consensus-verified hub with novel constructs like state lenses and ZK proofs for client updates, Union achieves an interoperability protocol that is highly performant, trust-minimized, and scalable.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Credit sits at the core of DeFi’s capital stack, with money markets approaching $50B in outstanding loans. This report describes the competitive dynamics of the lending landscape, analyzing the top eight money markets (Aave, Morpho, SparkLend, Kamino, Fluid, Euler, Maple, Compound) by several metrics, including deposit composition, outstanding loans, stablecoin borrowing rates, chain dominance, net interest margin, and overall revenue.