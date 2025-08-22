$0.287 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.21 24h high $0.30

The live Cronos zkEVM CRO price today is $0.29 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 52.36K. The table above accurately updates our ZKCRO price in real time. The price of ZKCRO is up 0.24% since last hour, up 36.09% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 38.48M. ZKCRO has a circulating supply of 133.97M coins and a max supply of 133.97M ZKCRO .