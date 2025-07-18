Zygo The FrogZYGO
$0.00979
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.007
24h high
$0.01
The live Zygo The Frog price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $323.32K. The table above accurately updates our ZYGO price in real time. The price of ZYGO is up 1.62% since last hour, up 33.58% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.79M. ZYGO has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B ZYGO.
Zygo The Frog Stats
What is the market cap of Zygo The Frog?
The current market cap of Zygo The Frog is $9.87M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Zygo The Frog?
Currently, 33.02M of ZYGO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $323.32K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 33.58%.
What is the current price of Zygo The Frog?
The price of 1 Zygo The Frog currently costs $0.01.
How many Zygo The Frog are there?
The current circulating supply of Zygo The Frog is 1.00B. This is the total amount of ZYGO that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Zygo The Frog?
Zygo The Frog (ZYGO) currently ranks 1731 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
$ 9.87M
33.58 %
#1731
$ 323.32K
1,000,000,000
