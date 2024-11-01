Anna Wroblewska is the Chief Business Officer at Dinari, where she leads commercial strategy, partnerships, and business development across institutional and Web3 partners. Prior to Dinari, Anna co-founded Krypton Labs, where she worked on a new exchange primitive to advance blockchain-native investment infrastructure. Anna began her career in quantitative academic research at Harvard Business School’s finance unit before pivoting into industry and commercial strategy in asset management, eventually leading a private wealth manager through the financial crisis as COO. She later founded and grew a boutique consultancy supporting asset managers in building marketing and sales infrastructure, and briefly moonlighted as a journalist on African economy and markets for This is Africa, a Financial Times publication. Anna holds a BA in economics from University of Southern California and an MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management.