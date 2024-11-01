Anna Wroblewska
Dinari | Chief Business Officer
Anna Wroblewska is the Chief Business Officer at Dinari, where she leads commercial strategy, partnerships, and business development across institutional and Web3 partners. Prior to Dinari, Anna co-founded Krypton Labs, where she worked on a new exchange primitive to advance blockchain-native investment infrastructure. Anna began her career in quantitative academic research at Harvard Business School’s finance unit before pivoting into industry and commercial strategy in asset management, eventually leading a private wealth manager through the financial crisis as COO. She later founded and grew a boutique consultancy supporting asset managers in building marketing and sales infrastructure, and briefly moonlighted as a journalist on African economy and markets for This is Africa, a Financial Times publication. Anna holds a BA in economics from University of Southern California and an MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management.
