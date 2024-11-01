Mr. Diamond is Founding Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Merchant Capital, and is based in New York. Until 2012, Mr. Diamond was Chief Executive of Barclays, having previously held the position of President of Barclays and was responsible for Barclays Capital and Barclays Global Investors ("BGI"). He became an executive director of Barclays in 2005 and was a member of the Barclays Executive Committee since 1997.

Prior to Barclays, Mr. Diamond held senior executive positions at Credit Suisse First Boston and Morgan Stanley in the United States, Europe and Asia. Mr. Diamond worked at Credit Suisse First Boston from 1992 to 1996, where his roles included Vice Chairman and Head of Global Fixed Income and Foreign Exchange in New York, as well as Chairman, President and CEO of Credit Suisse First Boston Pacific. Mr. Diamond worked at Morgan Stanley from 1979 to 1992, including as the Head of European and Asian Fixed Income Trading.

Mr. Diamond is a Life Trustee and the former Chair of the Colby College Board of Trustees, member of the Yale SOM Council of Global Advisors, a Life Member of the Council on Foreign Relations, and Vice Chair of the Impact Through Golf Foundation.

A native of Concord, Massachusetts, Mr. Diamond holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Colby College in Maine and a Masters degree from the University of Connecticut. He was awarded Doctor of Humane Letters from the University of Connecticut and Doctor of Laws from Colby College.