Chris Knight is the Managing Director of LMAX Digital, part of LMAX Group, a leading operator of institutional exchanges for FX and digital assets trading. Chris is an experienced financial markets professional having spent over 35 years in capital markets and has an extensive global network of institutional client and industry relationships.

He previously spent eight years as APAC Head of Distribution and Liquidity Optimisation at XTX Markets, the electronic market maker, and over ten years at Standard Chartered Bank as Global Head of Electronic Trading and Chief Dealer G10 Asia. Chris started his career as an FX trader and spent over a decade working in Asia, based in Singapore, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

Chris holds several industry roles as Director and President of ACI Australia and he is also a member of the Australian Foreign Exchange Committee (AFXC), a representative forum of the Australian foreign exchange market.