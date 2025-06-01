Christopher Gandhi is the Founder & CEO of Heartfelt, a platform bringing people closer together through conversation cards coupled with real-time scoring, feedback, and rewards. A former Creative Director at Rockstar Games and product leader at Riot Games, Chris has spent a decade turning cutting-edge AI, AAA game design, and behavioral psychology into products that delight and inspire. When he grew up, gaming was his connection to humanity, and now he wants Heartfelt to be that lifeline for the world: in their home, in their work, and in their tribes.