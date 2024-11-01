David Lawant is the Head of Research for Anchorage Digital, where he leads the firm’s analysis into the evolving crypto landscape. Before joining Anchorage Digital, he built the research function at FalconX, a crypto prime broker, and was head of research at Bitwise Asset Management, one of the leading crypto asset managers. David is a regular contributor to multiple crypto publications and has taken part in papers covering a wide range of topics related to crypto, including the first guide for crypto published by the CFA Research Institute.

Prior to entering crypto, David spent a decade as a sell-side equity research analyst covering Latin-American stocks, during which he was awarded the Institutional Investor award as one of the leading analysts in his industries a total 13 times and participated in equity offerings totalling over $25 billion. He holds a B.A. in Electrical Engineering from Sao Paulo University and an Msc. in Business from Stanford University.