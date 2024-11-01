Dennis Cristallo is the Head of Asset and Wealth Management for Kinexys Digital Assets. In this role, Dennis is responsible for developing blockchain-based solutions to streamline the asset and wealth management business, unlock revenue opportunities and improve client experience. He was a key contributor to several industry proof-of-concepts including Project Guardian 2.0: The Future of Wealth Management and Project EPIC: Enterprise Privacy, Identity and Composability. He also partners closely with J.P. Morgan Private Bank’s clients and advisors to serve as an educational resource on digital assets and blockchain technology.

Prior to this role, Dennis spent 10 years as an Investment Specialist and the Investment Director for J.P. Morgan Alternative Asset Management. During this time, he built and delivered customized portfolios of hedge funds, private credit funds and co-investments for some of the world’s most sophisticated institutional investors. He also served on the group’s Crypto Research team which sourced and performed due diligence on digital asset hedge funds.

Dennis graduated summa cum laude from Tulane University in 2009 with a B.S.M. He earned a Master of Finance degree from the A.B. Freeman School of Business in 2010, graduating ranked #1 in his class. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) designation.