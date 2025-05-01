Honour Masters is an investor at Crucible Capital, an early-stage fund partnering with founders at the intersection of compute, energy, and crypto. Previously, Honour spent three years at Energize Capital, where she invested in grid technology and energy transition software. Before that, she led business development at Treville Capital (fka CoVenture), focused on esoteric credit, crypto and venture. She began her career in M&A at Morgan Stanley and later worked on the financial products team at Carta. Honour holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a degree in Economics from the University of Edinburgh.