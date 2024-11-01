Huf
Pear Protocol | Founder
Huf is the Founder of Pear Protocol. Pear Protocol is the home of long/short trading.
He has 10+ years experience working on the trading floor at various investment banks in London. He has also managed a crypto hedge fund specialising in vol and pair trading.
