Pear Protocol | Founder

Huf is the Founder of Pear Protocol. Pear Protocol is the home of long/short trading.

He has 10+ years experience working on the trading floor at various investment banks in London. He has also managed a crypto hedge fund specialising in vol and pair trading.

