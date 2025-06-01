Izzy Iliev-Wollitzer
Mastercard | SVP of Blockchain Products
Issidor "Izzy" Iliev is SVP, Blockchain and Digital Assets at Mastercard, where he is responsible for product management of the company’s crypto offerings, including crypto cards and acceptance, web3 credentialing solutions and stablecoin services. Izzy is passionate about crypto, being an early adopter and having launched several projects in 2013.
