JB's career has spanned positions in journalism, government and consulting. He has covered politics for newspapers and digital sites, served in the press office of embattled Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, and spent the past 15 years in leadership positions at boutique and global communications and management consulting agencies.

His work has taken him to Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, where he has built cultural and commercial connections with a cross-section of global stakeholders. He speaks fluent Spanish and intermediate Portuguese.

He's been in crypto since 2020 and has worked closely with the management teams of more than 200 projects including Solana, Franklin Templeton, Ripple, Cardano and Consensys.