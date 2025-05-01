Josephine Chen is a Partner at Sequoia Capital, where she's invested across fintech/crypto, AI, and healthcare over six years. She works with companies like Privy, Magic Eden, Found, Rox AI, Freed, as well as several that are in stealth. Josephine also worked closely with Bridge, which was acquired by Stripe for over $1 billion. Previously, Josephine worked at McKinsey and conducted neuroscience research, and she holds a BS with distinction and an MBA from Stanford.