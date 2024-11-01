Kyle Jenke
Optimism | Chief Business Officer
Kyle Jenke serves as Chief Business Officer at Optimism, the blockchain infrastructure provider powering L2s by Coinbase, Sony, World, Kraken, Uniswap and many more. Prior to joining Optimism full time in 2025, he led global partnerships at payments platform Adyen and WhatsApp. He is based in the San Francisco Bay Area.
