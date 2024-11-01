Kyle Jenke

Kyle Jenke

Optimism | Chief Business Officer

Kyle Jenke serves as Chief Business Officer at Optimism, the blockchain infrastructure provider powering L2s by Coinbase, Sony, World, Kraken, Uniswap and many more. Prior to joining Optimism full time in 2025, he led global partnerships at payments platform Adyen and WhatsApp. He is based in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Blockworks Research

Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.

Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.

SubscribeGet in touch

Blockworks Inc.

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

Blockworks Network

NewsPodcastsNewslettersEventsRoundtablesAnalytics

Company

AboutAdvertiseCareersTrust & EthicsPrivacyGlossaryContact