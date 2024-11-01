Maxime is Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of STS Digital, a leading digital asset solutions and trading firm focused on market making, OTC trading, and structured products. With over 14 years of experience across both the buy- and sell-side, Maxime has spent his career at the intersection of markets, risk, and innovation.

He began his career at Credit Suisse before moving to the buy side, to one of the largest volatility hedge funds at that time, where he specialized in volatility trading across equities, FX, and commodities. After nearly a decade in traditional finance, Maxime saw a clear gap in the digital asset market: institutional participants lacked the robust, disciplined infrastructure required to trade options and structured products at scale. In 2019, he entered the digital asset space with a singular vision — to bring institutional-grade standards, risk management, and product sophistication to digital markets.

That vision became STS Digital. Today, the firm serves institutional clients globally, delivering advanced trading solutions across the digital asset ecosystem. Bermuda-regulated and built by a diverse, international team, STS Digital operates from offices in Bermuda, Zurich, Singapore, and London, reflecting its global outlook and commitment to world-class execution.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Maxime supports philanthropic initiatives focused on advancing children’s education and is an enthusiastic participant in outdoor winter sports and music