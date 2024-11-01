Nicola White is the Vice President of Institutional Crypto and General Manager of Bitstamp at Robinhood Crypto. She joined Robinhood in 2025, bringing 20 years of experience across trading, technology, and executive leadership. She was previously Chief Executive Officer of B2C2, a leading crypto market making firm, and Global Chief Operating Officer of Fixed Income at Citadel Securities, where she built a top-ranked market-making business. Nicola spent nearly 15 years at Morgan Stanley, where she became Global Head of Electronic Markets in fixed income. She holds a BMath in Computer Science from the University of Waterloo.