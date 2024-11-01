Parker Edwards is a Partner at Framework Ventures, and the Director of Obex. Since joining Framework, he has invested across DeFi with a focus on stablecoins, capital formation, and credit infrastructure. At Obex, Parker works directly with founders to launch projects backed by real-world income—spanning traditional finance—in areas such as private credit, asset-backed lending, and compute and energy finance. Before Framework, he co-founded Proxy (HF0 S23), a fintech recognized by OpenAI and the Bezos Earth Fund for its work at the intersection of AI and energy, and served as an Innovation Partner to the U.S. Department of Energy.x