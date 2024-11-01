Rajiv Patel-O'Connor
Framework Ventures | Partner
Rajiv Patel-O'Connor is a Partner at Framework Ventures, one of the largest VC firms in the blockchain industry. Prior to joining Framework Ventures, Rajiv was a software engineer at Coinbase (2021), where he built out staking products. Prior to working in crypto, Rajiv began his career as a Growth Engineer at Eight Sleep (2019-2020).
