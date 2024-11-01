Raoul Pal – Co-Founder and CEO of Real Vision Group & CEO / CIO of Exponential Age Asset Management (EXPAAM)

Raoul is the Co-Founder and CEO of Real Vision Group, one of the world’s leading financial knowledge and media platforms.

Additionally, he publishes the Global Macro Investor, a renowned independent macro investment strategy service and is the Co-Founder/CEO of EXPAAM, a Fund of Digital Asset Hedge Funds.

Formerly Raoul worked for Goldman Sachs and later ran the global macro hedge fund for GLG Partners.

He lives in the Cayman Islands.

Link to socials: https://raoulpal.com/