Robinson Burkey
Wormhole | Co-founder & CCO
Robinson Burkey is the Co-Founder and CCO of the Wormhole Foundation. Prior to starting the Wormhole Foundation, Robinson led growth for a number of startups over the past decade, including DoorDash where he was for 4 years. He became involved professionally with blockchain interoperability in 2021 by building within the Polkadot ecosystem.
