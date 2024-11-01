Salman is Co-founder and CTO at Button, where he is leading engineering efforts across smart contracts and trading engines for decentralized venues. He is a seasoned engineering leader with extensive experience driving high-impact technology projects at top-tier companies including Blackwing, Rainbow, Truework, and LinkedIn. At Blackwing, Salman built a perp DEX that processed over a $1B in trading volume. At Rainbow, he managed the mobile application team. As a Staff Engineer at Truework (acquired by Checkr), he was responsible for integrations with T20 lenders, powering the core business of the company. At Linkedin, he was an Engineering Manager and Staff Engineer on the Profile and Learning teams, managing engineers and projects across backend, iOS and Android platforms. Prior to LinkedIn, he was cofounder and CTO of WeCreatedIt, which was acquired by LinkedIn.