Scott Melker is the founder of The Wolf of All Streets and host of a top-ranked crypto podcast and YouTube channel. A seasoned trader and investor, Scott educates, informs, and entertains a global audience through insightful interviews, market analysis, and financial content that bridges the gap between traditional finance and crypto. His platform empowers both retail and professional audiences with trustworthy, data-driven insights. He is also a contributor to major financial media and a sought-after speaker in the blockchain and fintech space.