Sherri Haymond is co-president, Global Partnerships, at Mastercard, and a member of the company’s Management Committee. In her role, Sherri leads a unique team working with digital players large and small to create innovative, differentiated products and solutions that shape the future of commerce.

As our world becomes borderless and even more digitally connected, Sherri and her team keep a pulse on the market to ensure Mastercard delivers relevant, impactful and industry-leading capabilities. Through a consultative approach, they enable partners around the globe to build best-in-class solutions tapping Mastercard technology and deliver them at scale. Inspired by Mastercard’s longstanding focus on inclusive growth, Sherri is passionate about working hand in hand with mission-aligned companies to solve real-world problems for people and businesses around the world.

Since joining Mastercard in 2010, first as legal counsel and subsequently focusing on digital products in Mastercard’s Digital Payments & Labs business, Sherri has been at the forefront of several initiatives driving transformation of the payments ecosystem. She has played a significant role in the development and commercialization of solutions such as mobile payments, tokenization, open banking, installments and more.

Earlier in her career, Sherri was with Banc of America Securities in its structured finance group and practiced capital markets law at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP. Sherri holds a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Literature from Duke University. She serves on the board of MoCADA, the Museum of Contemporary African Diasporan Arts, in Brooklyn, N.Y., and is the proud founder of What’s Your Twenty, Inc., a small business in New York City.