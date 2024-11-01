Spencer Applebaum

Spencer Applebaum

Multicoin Capital | Partner

Spencer Applebaum is an Investment Partner at Multicoin Capital. As one of the firm's first hires, he specializes in decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, DePIN infrastructure, and crypto-consumer applications. He also contributes to public markets thesis formation and public markets asset coverage. Prior to Multicoin, Spencer interned at Bitspark, the world’s first blockchain remittance platform to leverage Bitcoin to send money overseas, and Deloitte, an industry-leading audit, consulting, and tax advisory firm in their multi-state tax division.

