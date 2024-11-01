Xavier is the founder and Chief Investment Officer of Frachtis, a thesis-led, crypto-native pre-seed fund investing in decentralized infrastructure, AI, middleware, and consumer apps. He draws on deep technical and operational experience to help founders build with clarity, conviction, and craft.

Xavier holds a Master’s degree in Financial Technology specializing in crypto and AI from MIP Politecnico di Milano, where he authored two academic papers, "Identifying Key Non-Financial Risks in Decentralised Finance" and "What Can Banks Learn from DeFi?". Xavier has also contributed as a peer reviewer for blockchain academic research from leading institutions, including Wharton and the World Economic Forum.