presents

Permissionless IV

For the developers and the builders.

June 24th - 26th 2025 | Industry City, Brooklyn, NY

For those with a dream.

As the focus shifts from infrastructure to applications, Permissionless IV serves as the definitive gathering for crypto's technical founders, developers, and builders to come together and create the future.

Tickets

GA TICKET

  • Three-day full event ticket
  • Access to pre-event networking app

$699

DEVELOPER TICKET

  • Three-day full event ticket
  • Access to pre-event networking app
  • Github link required for eligibility
  • Payment will be processed upon acceptance

$49

VIP TICKET

  • Three-day full event ticket
  • Access to pre-event networking app
  • Access to VIP & Speaker Lounge
  • Industry City Perks

$1,299

HACKATHON TICKET

Includes a free ticket to Permissionless IV. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. You can expect to be notified of your status within 1-4 business days of submission.

free

STUDENT TICKET

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.

$99

GROUP TICKET (5+)

Discounts available for groups of 5+. Register today and save!

$630

Agenda

Main Stage

9:00 AM - 9:10 AM

Welcome to Permissionless IV

Jason Yanowitz
Michael Ippolito

9:10 AM - 9:30 AM

In Conversation with Peter Todd

Pete Rizzo
Peter Todd

9:30 AM - 9:50 AM

To Be Announced

9:50 AM - 10:30 AM

To Be Announced

10:30 AM - 10:35 AM

To Be Announced

10:35 AM - 10:40 AM

Lightning Talk: USDP

10:40 AM - 11:00 AM

In Conversation with Aptos

Avery Ching

11:00 AM - 11:20 AM

Keynote: Marinade Finance

Hadley Stern

11:20 AM - 11:40 AM

The Rise of AutoFi & System-Level Automation

Joshua Tobkin

11:40 AM - 12:20 PM

Live: 0xResearch Roundup

Boccaccio
Ryan Connor
Dan Smith
Danny K.

12:20 PM - 12:30 PM

Introducing: Quality Active Addresses (QAAs)

Westie

Consumer Applications

1:30 PM - 2:10 PM

The Next Generation of Consumer Crypto Apps

Danny K.
Pat Kim
Sal Qadir
Vishal Gupta

2:10 PM - 2:30 PM

To Be Announced

2:30 PM - 3:10 PM

Live: Lightspeed - How to Acquire (and keep) Real Users in Crypto

Jack Kubinec
Luca Netz
Tzvi Wiesel

3:10 PM - 3:40 PM

Creating Bulletproof Onchain Games

Kate Irwin
Michael Sanders
Michael Lee

3:40 PM - 4:30 PM

Pitch at Permissionless: Where to Build Workshop

Smokey the Bera
Jacob Arluck
Matty Taylor

Protocol R&D

1:30 PM - 2:10 PM

The Optimal Tradeoffs for Protocol Design

Nikhil Chaturdevi
Wei Dai
Alex Watts
Patrick O'Grady

2:10 PM - 2:30 PM

Rethinking Layer-1 Design for Real-World Adoption

Michael Steuer

2:30 PM - 3:10 PM

The Past, Present, and Future of MEV

Carlos Gonzales Campos
Ben Coverston
Nitesh
Zano Sherwani

3:10 PM - 3:30 PM

To Be Announced

3:30 PM - 3:50 PM

To Be Announced

3:50 PM - 4:30 PM

The Ethereum L2 State of the Union

Marc Thomas Arjoon
Alex Gluchowski
Andrew Koller
Ben Jones
Ed Felten

4:30 PM - 5:15 PM

Hackathon Awards

Bitcoin

1:30 PM - 2:10 PM

Bitcoin DeFi: Making BTC a Productive Asset

Darren Mims
Sid Powell
Jacob Phillips

2:10 PM - 2:30 PM

To Be Announced

2:30 PM - 3:10 PM

Where to Build in the Bitcoin Network

Pete Rizzo
Rich Rines
Jeff Garzik
Muneeb Ali

3:10 PM - 3:30 PM

To Be Announced

3:30 PM - 3:50 PM

To Be Announced

3:50 PM - 4:30 PM

The Core Dev's Guide to Bitcoin Network Upgrades

Hunter Beast
Jeremy Rubin
William Foxley

DePin

1:30 PM - 2:10 PM

Onchain Iconoclasts: DePin's Disruption of Traditional Business Models

Nick Carpinito
Abhay Kumar
David Vorick
Sam Hogan

2:10 PM - 2:30 PM

To Be Announced

2:30 PM - 3:10 PM

Revamping the Consumer Internet Experience

Ishan Bhaidani
Neil Chatterjee
Charvel Chedraui
Phil McMannis

3:10 PM - 3:30 PM

Pushing the Outer Limits of Compute

Logan Jastremski
David Rhodus

3:30 PM - 3:50 PM

To Be Announced

3:50 PM - 4:30 PM

The DePin x AI Confluence

Nick Carpinito
Jean Herelle
Dmitriy Berenzon
Trevor Harries-Jones

Sponsors

Ruby Sponsors

Platinum Sponsors

Gold Sponsors

Attending Companies

Speakers

Peter Todd

Founder, OpenTimestamps

Kain Warwick

Founder, Infinex

Hayden Adams

Founder & CEO , Uniswap Labs

Keone Hon

Co-Founder & GM, Monad Foundation

Side Events

Unlock More Experiences

  • Attending Permissionless IV? Here’s your official guide to top side events happening around the conference.
  • The main conference runs June 24–26, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.
  • Side events scheduled between 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM will not be listed.
hackathon-bg

Hackathon: Into the Mainstream

June 22–23, 2025 in Brooklyn, NY.

Powered by hackathon-sponsored-by

36hr hackathon for solving complex problems

Technical workshops for support

Over $100,000 in prize bounties

Themes

DeFi Renaissance

RWAs. American Dynamism. Reshoring DeFi Talent. US-based Capital Formation. DeFi apps.

Consumer Apps

Onchain Applications. Mobile Apps. Prediction Markets. NFTs. Onchain Gaming. Loyalty Engines. Creator Economy.

Protocol R&D

Blockchain design. EVM. SVM. Move. Modular vs Monolithic. Rollups. Scaling. Parallelization. Privacy & Security. ZK Proofs.

Token Design

Tokenomics. Token Generation Events. Cash Flows and Fee Switches. Utility. Governance. Equity.

Crypto x AI

Open Source Models. Onchain Verifiability. DePIN. Agents. Decentralized GPUs. Incentivized Training.

Bitcoin

$BTC Dominance. Bitcoin Network Development. Scaling Bitcoin. Institutional & Nation State Adoption.

Become a sponsor

  • Permissionless IV will gather the most influential minds in crypto for three days of networking, engaging content, and live conversations. Align your brand with the most pressing topics, latest technology, and innovations influencing our industry.
  • We’ll work with your team to tailor the perfect sponsorship opportunity that aligns with your needs and budget.

