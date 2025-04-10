Blockworks and Cracked Labs are teaming up for the third installment of the Permissionless Hackathon, happening June 22–23, 2025 in Brooklyn, NY.

This is a 36-hour IRL builder sprint where developers, designers, and creatives ship real projects solving real problems across crypto, DeFi, infra, and more.

There’s over $100,000 in prize bounties on the table.



🛠️ 36 hours of focused building

🧠 Technical workshops + mentorship

🍴 Food, snacks, caffeine—all taken care of

🎟️ All participants will receive complimentary admission to Permissionless IV

🏆 Hackathon winners will be announced day one of Permissionless IV

This isn’t a vibe.

It’s a launchpad.

If you’re building, this is where you should be. This is a space to experiment, solve real problems, learn from industry experts, and get your work in front of the right people.

What is Cracked Labs?

Cracked Labs is an invite-only crypto/AI incubator and venture studio. They hand-pick founders from the world’s biggest dev ecosystems and plug them straight into grants, capital, and mainnet.

We’re kicking off the week with the biggest hack Permissionless has ever seen. Builders need access, funding, and a fast lane to mainnet. More info around challenges and bounties coming soon.

Applications are now open. Secure your spot today!