The Breakdown

The monetary power of the periphery: How Dallas defends the dollar

The financial backwaters they laughed at might be the only thing keeping the dollar afloat

by Byron Gilliam /
Business

Lightspeed Newsletter

Hyperliquid valued between layer-1 and perps DEX

The blockchain’s perpetual futures exchange is highly popular

by Jack Kubinec /
Business

Forward Guidance Newsletter

Nvidia earnings in the spotlight

The final company of the Magnificent 7 is set to report its Q1 earnings today after the close

by Casey Wagner /
Opinion

The Drop

Opinion: We need more single-player crypto games

Single-player and mobile games can still offer robust in-game economies for players

by Kate Irwin /
0xResearch Newsletter

Business

Polygon preps a DeFi-focused chain to showcase AggLayer

Polygon and GSR partnered on Katana, angling for a “unified DeFi engine” to concentrate liquidit...

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Supply Shock

Why Bitcoin may not have been possible in the ’90s

Decentralized money was a “very unpopular goal” when concepts were proposed in the ’90s, said Ni...

by David Canellis /
Business

Empire Newsletter

Exclusive: Cove launches mainnet, CoveUSD

Cove aims to deliver “risk-adjusted yield” through curated DeFi vaults

by Katherine Ross /
The Breakdown

The spirit of ’68: How capital markets made America wealthy

The best capital markets are open to the most people — and crypto capital markets are open to ev...

by Byron Gilliam /
Business

Lightspeed Newsletter

4 big questions following the Solana Accelerate conference

Post-conference musings on Firedancer, Kraken, Solana Mobile and Trump

by Jack Kubinec /
Business

Forward Guidance Newsletter

As bitcoin treasury strategies proliferate, one company eyes big ETH buys

Executives expect others to follow SharpLink Gaming’s lead in purchasing an asset that has surge...

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Markets

Tariff reversal sends stocks higher

After a weekend of tariff policy shifts, investors appear confident that trade deals are underwa...

by Casey Wagner /
The Drop

Web3

Sui shares details on $220M Cetus exploit, vows to step up security

Multiple rounds of prior audits did not catch the flaw, the DEX said

by Kate Irwin /
0xResearch Newsletter

Business

StarkWare launches new consumer-grade hardware ZK prover

StarkWare launches new consumer-grade hardware ZK prover

by Donovan Choy /
People

Supply Shock

Why Satoshi might still hold the keys to $123B BTC

Bitcoin’s creator may have had a powerful mining trick up his sleeve

by David Canellis /
Business

Cantor’s Bitcoin financing business announces first transactions

Maple said it closed its first tranche of bitcoin-backed financing through Cantor’s new Bitcoin ...

by Katherine Ross /
Empire Newsletter

Markets

‘Memecoins are an onramp to crypto’: Gemini Report

Gemini’s State of Crypto report found that memecoins and a friendlier US are helping to drive cr...

by Katherine Ross /