Luke Leasure

Luke Leasure

Luke is a Senior Research Analyst leading coverage on money markets, stablecoins, yield trading, and interoperability. Previously, Luke led market research and product management at a crypto-native startup incubator and venture studio. Contact Luke at [email protected].

recent news by Luke Leasure

article-image

0xResearch Newsletter

Peeling back the onion on USDe’s growth

While the headline growth in the USDe supply is impressive, there’s often more than meets the eye

by Luke Leasure /