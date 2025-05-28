0xResearch Newsletter

0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

Polygon preps a DeFi-focused chain to showcase AggLayer

Polygon and GSR partnered on Katana, angling for a “unified DeFi engine” to concentrate liquidity, recycle yield to users and showcase the AggLayer.

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

StarkWare launches new consumer-grade hardware ZK prover

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

$160M in stolen funds puts Sui’s decentralization to the test

Response to the DEX exploit reveals tensions between credible neutrality and crimefighting

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

Is InfoFi an investable sector? Crypto’s attempt to tokenize attention

Kaito, Cookie DAO and Elfa AI are key players

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Circles V2 reimagines fair money for all

A community-driven, radically fair currency model is challenging Worldcoin’s biometric vision

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Valuing blockchains: The great REV debate

Bitcoin launched 16 years ago, but investors still cannot agree on how to value blockchains

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Swimming in red: Fluid’s ETH-USDC pool springs a leak

Risks in concentrated liquidity design to be addressed, along with LP compensation

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterOpinion

Ethereum smart wallet mode panic, unpacked

The new Pectra feature enables smart account delegation where the benefits should outweigh the risks

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

Liquid funds remain optimistic about Web3 gaming and blockchain uses for AI

Nobody still knows how to value L1 tokens

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Bitcoin derivatives hit Starknet and Sui

LBTC and sBTC integrations unlock new DeFi yields for BTC holders

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch Newsletter

Crypto liquid funds are turning to fundamentals to navigate a sea of altcoins

Funds disagree about which metrics matter, but agree fundamentals are key

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch Newsletter

Why is it so hard for crypto liquid funds to beat bitcoin this cycle?

Bitcoin dominance and a glut of altcoin supply are contributing factors

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Rally mode: BTC hits $100K, ETH catches a bid

Risk appetite returns on merger, trade news — but can it last?

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

Distributed validator technology provider Obol launches OBOL token

Lido decentralizes, thanks to Obol

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Ethereum quietly flips the switch on Pectra

The network’s most ambitious upgrade since the Merge brings validator streamlining, smart account UX and doubled blobspace to Ethereum

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

Does the blockchain industry have too many blockchains?

VCs are chasing the fabled layer-1 premium

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

Movement’s Rushi Manche faces suspension amid market maker controversy

MOVE is down 21% in the past day

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

ZK rollup Aztec launches testnet today

The L2 chain with opt-in privacy features was eight years in the making

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterFinance

How private credit tokenization is leading the race in tokenization

A $2 trillion market ripe for disruption

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterOpinion

Decentralization on a deadline

A new policy framework says decentralization should be judged by control — not vibes

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Ethereum consensus shifts on EVM upgrade

Following a developer call Monday, EOF appears to be out of Fusaka fork

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterFinance

The DTCC Collateral Appchain wants to rewrite the rules of TradFi settlement

T+0 is here

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

Running back the appchain vision: Initia mainnet launches today

The L1’s Interwoven Stack is the most opinionated tech stack yet

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Restaking goes ‘universal’

From Ethereum primitive to multichain coordination layer, Symbiotic, EigenLayer, Puffer and MoreMarkets are evolving restaking

by Macauley Peterson /

