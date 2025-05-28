Business

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Hyperliquid valued between layer-1 and perps DEX

The blockchain’s perpetual futures exchange is highly popular

by Jack Kubinec /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Nvidia earnings in the spotlight

The final company of the Magnificent 7 is set to report its Q1 earnings today after the close

by Casey Wagner /
0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

Polygon preps a DeFi-focused chain to showcase AggLayer

Polygon and GSR partnered on Katana, angling for a “unified DeFi engine” to concentrate liquidity, recycle yield to users and showcase the AggLayer.

by Macauley Peterson /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Exclusive: Cove launches mainnet, CoveUSD

Cove aims to deliver “risk-adjusted yield” through curated DeFi vaults

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

4 big questions following the Solana Accelerate conference

Post-conference musings on Firedancer, Kraken, Solana Mobile and Trump

by Jack Kubinec /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

As bitcoin treasury strategies proliferate, one company eyes big ETH buys

Executives expect others to follow SharpLink Gaming’s lead in purchasing an asset that has surged this past month

by Ben Strack /
0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

StarkWare launches new consumer-grade hardware ZK prover

by Donovan Choy /
Business

Cantor’s Bitcoin financing business announces first transactions

Maple said it closed its first tranche of bitcoin-backed financing through Cantor’s new Bitcoin financing business on Tuesday

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Coinbase could become the ‘Amazon of crypto’

Bitwise’s Ryan Rasmussen thinks Coinbase could be eyeing Circle, Securitize, Chainalysis and Alchemy as it mulls more acquisitions

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Solana-based Pipe Network aims to be ‘ruthless’ about tokenomics

A report from the end of 2024 showed 350 DePIN tokens combined for $50 billion in market cap

by Jack Kubinec /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Kraken joins accelerating effort to bridge TradFi, crypto

The crypto exchange’s tokenized stock entrance comes as Dinari hopes to help facilitate pooled onchain secondary market for those and other RWAs

by Ben Strack /
BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Solana Accelerate Day 1: Time to challenge assumptions

Firedancer and Solana ETFs look less significant than before

by Jack Kubinec /
0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

Is InfoFi an investable sector? Crypto’s attempt to tokenize attention

Kaito, Cookie DAO and Elfa AI are key players

by Donovan Choy /
BusinessFinance

As more TradFi giants flock to crypto, Vanguard stands apart

Time and competition will push Vanguard to eventually update its “antiquated, 2013-era view of bitcoin,” Bitwise CIO says

by Ben Strack /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Are stablecoins crypto’s AWS moment?

Halliday CEO Griffin Dunaif said that there may be smaller margins on stablecoins, but lots of potential in the services around them

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

SEC sues Unicoin and executives for violating securities laws

The SEC filed the suit on Tuesday night, alleging that some Unicoin executives made “false and misleading statements” and violated securities laws

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

VanEck plots launch of Avalanche-focused PurposeBuilt fund

VanEck’s Pranav Kanade told Blockworks that it doesn’t plan to launch a similar fund for other ecosystems at this time

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

How 3 projects show the rise of consumer crypto

Blockworks Research also thinks that net new assets (NNAs) are a metric to keep an eye on

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessSupply Shock

Strategy, Metaplanet take bitcoin treasuries to new all-time high

Bitcoin is formally in the second phase of its adoption curve

by David Canellis /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Crypto M&A picks up in May

Crypto M&A is on the rise, with a handful of acquisitions announced just last week

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Jito Foundation hires head of governance

Factory Labs founder Nick Almond steps in as the DAO is discussing JTO tokenomics

by Jack Kubinec /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Galaxy, DeFi Technologies look to leverage new Nasdaq listings

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says: “Bigger is better in financial services, and we plan to get a lot bigger.”

by Ben Strack /
Business

As crypto firms boost US footprint, the race for talent is on

Wintermute and MoonPay are among the firms looking to build out talent in new US offices with policy, compliance and product leaders

by Ben Strack /
BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Solana ticketing platform XP raises $6.2M

The resale exchange has expansion plans involving fan perks

by Jack Kubinec /

