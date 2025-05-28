Business
Crypto business news from Blockworks - hiring updates, funding announcements, blockchain industry news and everything you need to be a crypto insider.
The blockchain’s perpetual futures exchange is highly popular
The final company of the Magnificent 7 is set to report its Q1 earnings today after the close
Polygon and GSR partnered on Katana, angling for a “unified DeFi engine” to concentrate liquidity, recycle yield to users and showcase the AggLayer.
Cove aims to deliver “risk-adjusted yield” through curated DeFi vaults
Post-conference musings on Firedancer, Kraken, Solana Mobile and Trump
Executives expect others to follow SharpLink Gaming’s lead in purchasing an asset that has surged this past month
StarkWare launches new consumer-grade hardware ZK prover
Maple said it closed its first tranche of bitcoin-backed financing through Cantor’s new Bitcoin financing business on Tuesday
Bitwise’s Ryan Rasmussen thinks Coinbase could be eyeing Circle, Securitize, Chainalysis and Alchemy as it mulls more acquisitions
A report from the end of 2024 showed 350 DePIN tokens combined for $50 billion in market cap
The crypto exchange’s tokenized stock entrance comes as Dinari hopes to help facilitate pooled onchain secondary market for those and other RWAs
Firedancer and Solana ETFs look less significant than before
Kaito, Cookie DAO and Elfa AI are key players
Time and competition will push Vanguard to eventually update its “antiquated, 2013-era view of bitcoin,” Bitwise CIO says
Halliday CEO Griffin Dunaif said that there may be smaller margins on stablecoins, but lots of potential in the services around them
The SEC filed the suit on Tuesday night, alleging that some Unicoin executives made “false and misleading statements” and violated securities laws
VanEck’s Pranav Kanade told Blockworks that it doesn’t plan to launch a similar fund for other ecosystems at this time
Blockworks Research also thinks that net new assets (NNAs) are a metric to keep an eye on
Bitcoin is formally in the second phase of its adoption curve
Crypto M&A is on the rise, with a handful of acquisitions announced just last week
Factory Labs founder Nick Almond steps in as the DAO is discussing JTO tokenomics
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says: “Bigger is better in financial services, and we plan to get a lot bigger.”
Wintermute and MoonPay are among the firms looking to build out talent in new US offices with policy, compliance and product leaders
The resale exchange has expansion plans involving fan perks