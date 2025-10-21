Exclusive: YZi Labs leads $25M round for Sign

Sign’s raised over $55 million throughout three rounds

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Fine Stock/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

YZi Labs, which was rebranded from Binance Labs, led a $25.5 million strategic investment round for Sign, Blockworks has exclusively learned. IDG Capital also participated in the round. 

In January, Sign raised $16 million from YZi Labs, which was also the firm’s first investment following its rebrand. Sign has, in total, raised over $55 million in all three — seed, Series A and strategy — rounds.

Sign builds digital infrastructure and plans to use the capital to expand its tech team, CEO Xin Yan told Blockworks. 

Sign is “actively seeking top talent in Hyperledger Fabric, zero-knowledge proofs and interoperability. Additionally, we are establishing local teams in each country,” Yan continued. 

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

Capital will also be used to expand various partnerships aimed at boosting the development of sovereign blockchain infrastructure.

“The crypto industry is currently rich in technology but poor in adoption,” Yan said. “Investors and our team believe it’s time to unite and tackle the biggest hurdle to crypto adoption: engaging with countries. Our goal is to implement progressive solutions that benefit nations while respecting existing regulations.”

The team currently works with Thailand and South Korea as well as “leading tech nations in Central Asia and the Middle East,” though Yan didn’t disclose specifics. 

“While the concept of blockchain for nations is new, we believe a progressive approach to new technology adoption is crucial. Tempo and other projects share this perspective. However, we anticipate being the first cryptocurrency company to implement a nationwide digital currency system, ahead of competitors like Ripple or Solana,” Yan said.

Additionally, Sign initiated buybacks of its native token SIGN through both open market purchases and private settlements. 

Now the team will move forward with securing national deals, as well as continuing to develop infrastructure.

Updated Oct. 21, 2025 at 10:18 am ET: Clarified that YZi Labs was rebranded from Binance Labs.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2026

Javits Center North | 445 11th Ave

Tues - Thurs, March 24 - 26, 2026

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Unlocked by Template.png

Research

The Cross‑Chain Interoperability Stack

The march toward an interoperable and onchain-by-default internet depends on reliable messaging and value transfer across heterogeneous domains. Crosschain protocols now process >$1.3T in combined annual transfer volume and secure tens of millions of user interactions, yet no single design dominates.

by Nick Carpinito

/

news

article-image

Business

Gemini launches Solana credit card with automatic staking rewards

Gemini’s Solana Credit Card lets users earn and auto-stake SOL rewards for up to 6.77% yield, deepening network engagement

by Blockworks /
article-image

BusinessThe Drop

OpenSea monthly revenue surges 200% in pivot to trading aggregator

The platform’s rewards campaign may be behind its sudden growth

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

BlackRock lists bitcoin ETP for UK retail investors

The iShares Bitcoin ETP launches on the London Stock Exchange, offering UK investors regulated bitcoin exposure via Coinbase custody.

by Blockworks /
article-image

DeFi

ZachXBT links $3M XRP theft to wallet-draining phishing ring

ZachXBT says $3 million worth of XRP from a crypto user in the US was laundered through Huione-linked OTC venues

by Blockworks /
article-image

Business

Ripple-backed Evernorth aims to raise over $1B for XRP treasury

Evernorth’s merger with Armada Acquisition seeks to create the largest institutional XRP vehicle and expand token adoption

by Blockworks /
article-image

Business

Cleanspark expands beyond bitcoin mining into AI data centers

Bitcoin miner Cleanspark launches AI infrastructure division led by veteran Jeffrey Thomas, expanding operations in Georgia

by Blockworks /