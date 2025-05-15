Venture Capital

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Solana ticketing platform XP raises $6.2M

The resale exchange has expansion plans involving fan perks

by Jack Kubinec /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Exclusive: Squads unveils stablecoin account for businesses

Squads CEO Stepan Simkin explained why the firm launched Altitude and how he’s thinking about stablecoins

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Exclusive: Perpl raises $9.25M from Dragonfly to build on Monad

Perpl, a perps DEX, plans to launch testnet by the end of this year

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

IntoTheBlock and Trident announce merger, raise $25M for new firm

Sentora aims to create an ecosystem focused on institutional investors’ DeFi needs

by Katherine Ross /
The DropWeb3

Alliance DAO unveils cohort of startups for 3-month accelerator

35% of admitted teams are building AI apps, while 30% are using stablecoins

by Kate Irwin /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

How Unto plans to compete with Solana

Unto’s Will Yoo and Liam Heeger spoke to the Empire newsletter about their raise and how they plan to build Thru

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

How Pantera’s Paul Veradittakit spots crypto unicorns

Veradittakit explains the sectors he’s interested in, how raising for Fund V is going, and what he looks for in the companies he invests in.

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

How Arch Labs plans to deploy $13M raise

Arch Labs CEO told Blockworks that the team plans to launch a native token, but declined to give details

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Crypto has to be more ‘efficient’ with the money being used

“Be prepared to do more with less,” Framework Ventures’ Michael Anderson said

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

What DeFi founders could learn from stablecoin success

Dragonfly’s Rob Hadick discussed how the firm is approaching investments in the current market

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Meanwhile’s $40M raise was Framework Ventures’ ‘largest equity investment’

This is the largest equity investment that Framework Ventures has ever made,” Framework’s Michael Anderson exclusively told Blockworks

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessThe Drop

Why Web3 gaming won’t see an uptick in VC activity 

While overall VC spending is on the rise, web3 gaming’s being left in the dust

by Kate Irwin /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Tariff announcements push IPO window closed

Anticipating an economic downturn, venture firms may be less likely to invest

by Casey Wagner /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Venture capital spending topped $4.5B in Q1: PitchBook

PitchBook’s Robert Le said crypto projects focused on institutional use cases are the focus

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Mega VC raises aren’t ‘good for the decentralized efforts’ of crypto

DAS panelists shared strong venture capital takeaways, from how big a raise should be to the role VCs play in the industry

by Katherine Ross /
DeFiEmpire Newsletter

How crypto payments firm Mesh raised $82M in a month

CEO Bam Azizi said he’ll only be seeking stablecoin-exclusive funding rounds from now on

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Former Blocktower VCs plot new $100M fund

Strobe will finish deploying its initial $150M by end of year while raising a second fund

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

How founders should approach this market

Anthony Pompliano looks for folks who are running away from something rather than towards it

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Crypto projects raised $1.1B in February 

VC activity was slightly down month over month, according to TIE data

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Consumer apps can ‘evolve in parallel’ to infrastructure: Moonrock Capital

Moonrock Capital’s Simon Dedic thinks that we have to treat infra and consumer apps like the internet: build them side by side

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

‘Rebound’ in crypto venture capital suggests focus on ‘established’ teams: PitchBook

The fourth quarter saw deal values jump 13.6% but total number of deals declined

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Why venture capital money is necessary in crypto

Pantera junior partner Mason Nystrom details why projects need to raise capital

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Why Jambo could be ‘the onchain Apple’

Jambo’s James Zhang talked to Empire about potential future fundraising and whether or not he considers Jambo a DePIN

by Katherine Ross /
AnalysisLightspeed Newsletter

We surveyed 42 Solana founders. Here’s what they said.

Solana founders anonymously weigh in on other teams, VCs, and the alleged cabal

by Jack Kubinec /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.