Jack Kubinec

Jack Kubinec is a Solana ecosystem reporter based in Brooklyn, New York. Jack previously interned at Blockworks before joining full-time. He graduated summa cum laude from Cornell University with a degree in sociology. Contact Jack at [email protected].

recent news by Jack Kubinec

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Hyperliquid valued between layer-1 and perps DEX

The blockchain’s perpetual futures exchange is highly popular

by Jack Kubinec /
BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

4 big questions following the Solana Accelerate conference

Post-conference musings on Firedancer, Kraken, Solana Mobile and Trump

by Jack Kubinec /
BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Solana-based Pipe Network aims to be ‘ruthless’ about tokenomics

A report from the end of 2024 showed 350 DePIN tokens combined for $50 billion in market cap

by Jack Kubinec /
BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Solana Accelerate Day 1: Time to challenge assumptions

Firedancer and Solana ETFs look less significant than before

by Jack Kubinec /
BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Jito Foundation hires head of governance

Factory Labs founder Nick Almond steps in as the DAO is discussing JTO tokenomics

by Jack Kubinec /
BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Solana ticketing platform XP raises $6.2M

The resale exchange has expansion plans involving fan perks

by Jack Kubinec /
Lightspeed Newsletter

SEC not ready to decide on Grayscale Solana ETF

The agency’s final deadline is in October

by Jack Kubinec /
Business

Morph, Bitget’s L2, is stymied by founder disputes, lavish spending and power struggles: Sources

Blockworks spoke with a dozen current and former employees about the problems that have plagued Bitget’s blockchain, Morph

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Cloud startup Nirvana Labs raises $6M seed extension led by Jump Crypto, Crucible Capital

The startup hopes to reduce crypto’s reliance on AWS and Google Cloud

by Jack Kubinec /
Lightspeed Newsletter

‘Nasdaq on Solana’ vision sees progress with Opening Bell launch

Sol Strategies will be the tokenized stock platform’s first listing

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Solana’s software underpins these layer-1s

A number of blockchains make use of the Solana Virtual Machine

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Solana says zero-knowledge proofs were root of mid-April bug

Solana leaders privately told validators to upgrade their software

by Jack Kubinec /
BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Ellipsis Labs claims credit for mysterious top Solana DEX

Over 20% of SOL-USD swap volume goes through SolFi

by Jack Kubinec /
BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Meet Y Combinator’s memecoin bet that made $10M last week

Axiom merges Solana memecoins with Hyperliquid perps

by Jack Kubinec /
BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Now dominant in crypto, Solana community gathers in Istanbul

Solana Crossroads kicked off today in Istanbul, and Solana builders decamped from around the world to Turkey

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Solana Foundation begins pruning validators from delegation program

Around 150 Solana validators would lose their foundation stake under the new rule, perBlockworks Research estimates

by Jack Kubinec /
Lightspeed NewsletterMarkets

Small-cap stocks are adding Solana exposure

Struggling stocks revive fortunes with Solana treasury buys

by Jack Kubinec /
BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Solana founders ‘returning to cypherpunk roots’: Colosseum’s Taylor

Colosseum co-founder Matty Taylor is seeing “high-performance [Solana] founders showing a lot of interest in private trading technology”

by Jack Kubinec /
Lightspeed NewsletterMarkets

TRUMP token slides ahead of massive unlock

Tokens worth 20% of the current supply of the TRUMP memecoin launched by the president are set to be unlocked tomorrow

by Jack Kubinec /
