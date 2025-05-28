The blockchain’s perpetual futures exchange is highly popular
Post-conference musings on Firedancer, Kraken, Solana Mobile and Trump
A report from the end of 2024 showed 350 DePIN tokens combined for $50 billion in market cap
Firedancer and Solana ETFs look less significant than before
Factory Labs founder Nick Almond steps in as the DAO is discussing JTO tokenomics
The resale exchange has expansion plans involving fan perks
The agency’s final deadline is in October
Blockworks spoke with a dozen current and former employees about the problems that have plagued Bitget’s blockchain, Morph
The startup hopes to reduce crypto’s reliance on AWS and Google Cloud
Sol Strategies will be the tokenized stock platform’s first listing
A number of blockchains make use of the Solana Virtual Machine
Solana leaders privately told validators to upgrade their software
Over 20% of SOL-USD swap volume goes through SolFi
Axiom merges Solana memecoins with Hyperliquid perps
Solana Crossroads kicked off today in Istanbul, and Solana builders decamped from around the world to Turkey
Around 150 Solana validators would lose their foundation stake under the new rule, perBlockworks Research estimates
Struggling stocks revive fortunes with Solana treasury buys
Colosseum co-founder Matty Taylor is seeing “high-performance [Solana] founders showing a lot of interest in private trading technology”
Tokens worth 20% of the current supply of the TRUMP memecoin launched by the president are set to be unlocked tomorrow
Movement is “conducting an internal investigation stemming from recent events,” according to a company Slack message