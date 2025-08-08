Joe McCann-led Solana treasury vehicle SPAC deal is off: Sources

The firm reportedly planned to raise up to $1.5 billion

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

ddRender/Shutterstock modified by Blockworks

share

A proposed deal to take a Joe McCann-led Solana treasury company public via a SPAC has been called off, according to three sources with knowledge of the matter.

The situation regarding the digital asset treasury company is still fluid, said one source, who noted the DAT may try to find a different path forward.

The reason behind the current deal’s demise was not immediately made clear. The news comes two weeks after a limited partner in Asymmetric, which is McCann’s hedge fund, posted on X that the fund is down nearly 80% on the year.

Read more: Why the appetite for DATs isn’t waning yet

Following last month’s post, McCann announced on X that Asymmetric LPs had been given the choice to exit or “roll over available capital into a specific illiquid investment,” presumably referring to the Solana DAT.

Read more: The practice and theory of DAT SPACs

McCann did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The DAT was set to be called Accelerate, according to an investor pitch deck viewed by Blockworks. The firm had ambitions to raise up to $1.5 billion, according to Unchained, which first reported on the deal. Accelerate planned to go public via a SPAC with Gores Holdings X, which is a blank check company, Unchained added.

According to the pitch deck, McCann was set to serve as Accelerate’s co-founder and CEO. Komal Sethi, who the deck says is a board member at CoinList, would also be a co-founder and chief strategy officer. Sethi did not immediately respond to a LinkedIn message asking for comment.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Research Report Templates.png

Research

Pipe Network Valuation and Market Positioning

Pipe Network is a decentralized content delivery network (dCDN) that replaces the sparse, capital intensive data center footprint of traditional CDNs with a permissionless mesh of independent node operators. By orchestrating under-utilized resources that already exist at the edge, rather than purchasing or leasing thousands of servers, Pipe slashes capital intensity while letting supply expand autonomously in the places where bandwidth is scarcest and most expensive.

by Nick Carpinito

/

news

article-image

The Breakdown

Big ideas, small use cases: Crypto’s execution gap

Crypto is still on a mission — and still needs users

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

Lightspeed Newsletter

Seeker review: Solana Mobile heard the critics

After its first phone drew jeers from a popular tech YouTuber, Solana Mobile delivered on its newest device

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Will the Fed keep diverging from other central bank policies?

Markets strongly suspect that committee members will make the first interest rate cut of 2025

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

PeoplePolicy

Tornado Cash developer found guilty on 1 count in partial verdict

After four days of deliberation, the jury found Roman Storm guilty on Wednesday of one federal count

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

BusinessDeFi

Boros tokenizes funding rates as onchain yield instruments

Pendle’s new platform transforms perp funding into tradable yield units — paving the way for a full-stack onchain fixed-income ecosystem

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

Stablecoins accounted for 90% of salaries paid in crypto in 2024: Pantera survey

9.6% of crypto industry employees were paid in crypto, and most opted for USDC and USDT

by Katherine Ross /