Byron Gilliam writes the Blockworks Daily newsletter, in which he tries to explain crypto markets to traditional investors and traditional markets to crypto investors (while trying to explain both to himself). Before joining Blockworks, Byron spent 25 years trading international equities for banks and brokers in Frankfurt, London, Paris and New York. He holds a bachelor's degree in History from Binghamton University. Contact Byron at [email protected].

The Breakdown

The monetary power of the periphery: How Dallas defends the dollar

The financial backwaters they laughed at might be the only thing keeping the dollar afloat

The Breakdown

The spirit of ’68: How capital markets made America wealthy

The best capital markets are open to the most people — and crypto capital markets are open to everyone

The Breakdown

Friday Charts: The market is a story

The bond vigilantes you heard about this week aren’t real

The Breakdown

Thursday Mailbag: Micropayments, digital value and mission-driven crypto

Is crypto straying too far from things of value?

The Breakdown

Should crypto cash flows be discounted?

Discounted cash flow is as close as you can get to a fundamental truth in the art of financial valuation

FinanceThe Breakdown

An uneasy world may soon look for its next ‘global money’

What the history of global reserve currencies says about crypto’s future

OpinionThe Breakdown

Breaking the law can be productive (for everyone)

Cash enables law evasion at a small scale and crypto enables it on a large scale

The Breakdown

Friday Charts: What if there are no more recessions?

This week’s market action seems to suggest that even a 10x increase in tariff rates won’t derail the US economy

The Breakdown

Thursday Mailbag: Dinners, memecoins and lobbyists

Could crypto disintermediate DC lobbyists?

The Breakdown

A new look, and the crypto-ization of finance

Money, it turns out, is emergent, like consciousness

The Breakdown

Why investors should say 'no' more often

Prediction markets show that people bet in anticipation of things happening far too often

The Breakdown

Stablecoins are disruptive, but who will be the disruptors?

A recent Citi report predicted that stablecoin AUM could hit $3.7 trillion by 2030, largely because of institutional adoption

The Breakdown

Friday Charts: Investing doesn’t have to be rocket science

Warren Buffett attributes his astounding investment returns to only about a dozen “truly good decisions” he’s made

The Breakdown

Thursday Mailbag: Sentiment, stablecoins and resistance money

Could we stop using BTC to amplify our short-term risks — and start using it to hedge our long-term ones?

The Breakdown

How crypto investing is becoming a better story

Blockworks Research uses numbers to help crypto advance to a higher stage of storytelling

The Breakdown

Will AI make blockchains conscious?

Today’s blockchains are more like nervous systems without a brain — wiring without will

The Breakdown

Has Ethereum finally found its elevator pitch?

Using Bitcoin as a model, Vitalik’s new priority for Ethereum is technical simplicity

The Breakdown

Friday Charts: Will natural intelligence keep us employed?

Bill Gates expects that within a decade, humans will no longer be needed “for most things”

The Breakdown

Thursday Mailbag: Is it cypherpunk to contribute crypto to bitcoin treasury companies?

Or is it approximately the least cypherpunk thing we could do?

The Breakdown

What crypto investors can learn from Jevons paradox

Greater efficiency, William Jevons predicted, would lead to even greater consumption

